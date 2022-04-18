Critical Contrast: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get LiveVox alerts:

This table compares LiveVox and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -90.49% -39.09% SciPlay 3.18% 7.79% 6.00%

LiveVox has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveVox and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 SciPlay 0 4 2 0 2.33

LiveVox currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. SciPlay has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than SciPlay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and SciPlay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million 2.60 -$103.19 million N/A N/A SciPlay $606.10 million 2.84 $19.30 million $0.78 17.24

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Summary

SciPlay beats LiveVox on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.