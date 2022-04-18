Critical Contrast: Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Via Renewables has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Via Renewables pays out -331.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NorthWestern has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 1.32% 7.95% 1.40% NorthWestern 13.61% 8.58% 2.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Via Renewables and NorthWestern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.72 $5.20 million ($0.22) -35.91 NorthWestern $1.37 billion 2.36 $186.84 million $3.60 16.62

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Via Renewables and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern 1 4 3 0 2.25

NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Given NorthWestern’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Via Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Via Renewables on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,819 miles of electric transmission and 18,177 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 400 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,166 miles of natural gas transmission and 4,945 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 138 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,320 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,517 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company serves approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

