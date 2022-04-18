Critical Review: Axos Financial (AX) and Its Competitors

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Axos Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million $215.71 million 10.71 Axos Financial Competitors $813.99 million $225.44 million 7.03

Axos Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 31.52% 16.50% 1.59% Axos Financial Competitors 20.63% 8.55% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial Competitors 419 1804 1459 95 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Axos Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Axos Financial beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.