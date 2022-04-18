Critical Review: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) vs. Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Global Indemnity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $165.11 million 4.99 $133.79 million $2.31 6.17 Global Indemnity Group $678.27 million 0.56 $29.35 million $1.97 13.25

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Indemnity Group. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BlackRock TCP Capital and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 81.03% 8.94% 3.91% Global Indemnity Group 4.33% 1.22% 0.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Global Indemnity Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents and program administrators. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides offer third-party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

