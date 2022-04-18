Critical Review: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) & RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Centerspace has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.5% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $201.71 million 7.26 $610,000.00 ($0.43) -221.62 RPT Realty $213.49 million 5.44 $68.64 million $0.75 18.25

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerspace and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 4 5 0 2.56 RPT Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67

Centerspace currently has a consensus target price of $104.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. Given RPT Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Centerspace.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -0.01% N/A N/A RPT Realty 32.15% 8.86% 3.61%

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Centerspace pays out -679.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Centerspace on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

