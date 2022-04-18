Critical Review: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Everest Re Group and FedNat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 1.20 $1.38 billion $34.53 8.42 FedNat $245.55 million 0.08 -$103.10 million ($6.15) -0.18

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Everest Re Group and FedNat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 FedNat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $333.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than FedNat.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 11.62% 11.48% 3.21% FedNat -41.99% -97.80% -6.76%

Summary

Everest Re Group beats FedNat on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

