Critical Review: Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Paringa Resources alerts:

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A American Resources $7.76 million 19.74 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.88

Paringa Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paringa Resources and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 93.13%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Summary

American Resources beats Paringa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paringa Resources (Get Rating)

Paringa Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development mineral properties. It holds interest on Buck Creek Mine Complex, which consists of Poplar Grove and Cypress Mines. The company was founded by David Chapman on February 27, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paringa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paringa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.