Critical Review: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) & Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bone Biologics and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A Predictive Oncology -1,383.39% -28.75% -26.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bone Biologics and Predictive Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Predictive Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Predictive Oncology has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 541.85%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Predictive Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Predictive Oncology $1.42 million 35.97 -$19.66 million ($0.37) -2.11

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Predictive Oncology.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Predictive Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Predictive Oncology (Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology, Inc. engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate. The Helomics segment includes clinical testing and contract research services that include the application of AI. The Skyline segment consists of the STREAMWAY System product sales, and its TumorGenesis subsidiary is included within corporate. The Soluble segment provides services using an automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens, using additives and excipients commonly included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. The company was founded by Lawrence W. Gadbaw, Peter L. Morawetz, and Jeffrey K. Drogue on April 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

