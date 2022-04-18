Critical Survey: Orgenesis (ORGS) versus The Competition

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Orgenesis to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Orgenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orgenesis’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis 22.02% 16.12% 10.73% Orgenesis Competitors -4,343.43% -115.31% -11.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orgenesis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A Orgenesis Competitors 6057 20597 42970 856 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.87%. Given Orgenesis’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orgenesis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orgenesis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $35.50 million -$18.05 million 10.66 Orgenesis Competitors $1.83 billion $238.34 million -1.62

Orgenesis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orgenesis. Orgenesis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Orgenesis competitors beat Orgenesis on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Orgenesis (Get Rating)

Orgenesis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments. The CDMO segment, through MaSTherCell, consists of services from cell therapy development through cell therapy manufacturing and companies that provide an end-to-end solution. The POC segment provides a multitude of cell therapies including, but not limited to, cell-based immunotherapies, therapeutics for metabolic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and tissue regeneration. The company was founded by Sarah Ferber on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

