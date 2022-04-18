Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have commented on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
COIHY opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. Croda International has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $71.42.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.