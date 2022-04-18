Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. Croda International has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.