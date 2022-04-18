CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.41.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $12.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.21 and its 200 day moving average is $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.62 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,619 shares of company stock worth $30,882,647. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

