Crown Castle International (CCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CCI opened at $192.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

