Crown (CCK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $118.93 on Monday. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $10,957,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

