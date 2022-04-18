Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Crown reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

NYSE CCK traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,588. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Crown by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Crown by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 126,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Crown by 0.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 611,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

