CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAW. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,684 shares of company stock worth $1,769,633.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

LAW stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

