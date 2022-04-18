CSX (CSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSX stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

