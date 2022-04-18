CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

