CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 496,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.