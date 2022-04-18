CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.53 Million

Brokerages expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will report $270.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. CURO Group reported sales of $196.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CURO opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14. CURO Group has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $493.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

