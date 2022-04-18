Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will post $170.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.60 million and the lowest is $157.05 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $151.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $704.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.70 million to $736.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $699.68 million, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $733.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

