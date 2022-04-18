CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVBF stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 173,761 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 209,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

