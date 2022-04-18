CVRx (CVRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. CVRx has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVRx stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. CVRx has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91.

In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 40,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $317,663.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 70,067 shares of company stock valued at $556,819 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVRx by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 150,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVRx by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVRx by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 46,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CVRx by 10,787.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

