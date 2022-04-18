Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,757,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CYRN opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Cyren alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the third quarter worth $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cyren during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.