Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.67 Million

Analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $183.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.70 million and the highest is $184.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $744.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $747.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $783.80 million, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $793.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

