Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DACHF stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daicel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

