Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DFIHY opened at $13.52 on Monday. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

