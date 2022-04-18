Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 345.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $39.35 on Monday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
