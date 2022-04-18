Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 345.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $39.35 on Monday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

