Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,311. The company has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.47 and its 200-day moving average is $296.12. Danaher has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
