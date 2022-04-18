DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 152.25% from the stock’s current price.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Aegis lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 374.21% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

