DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $6.02 on Monday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 96.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

