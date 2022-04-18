Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Down 23.2% in March

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 12,810,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $14,116,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,096 shares of company stock worth $60,289,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $133.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,943.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

