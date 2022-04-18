DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in March

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DBSDY opened at $97.77 on Monday. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.0222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About DBS Group (Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.