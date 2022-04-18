Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 729,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 169,490 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 653,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 545,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 564,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.