Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DMAQU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 25th

Deep Medicine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DMAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 25th. Deep Medicine Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:DMAQU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

