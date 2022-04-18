Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DLTNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. 35,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
About Delta 9 Cannabis (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.