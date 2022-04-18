Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells $256,055.02 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.13. 16,766,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,597,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 60.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

