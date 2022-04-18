Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $1.45. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

DAL opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.