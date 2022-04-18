Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $26.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.93 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $141.33 million, with estimates ranging from $39.32 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $52,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,515,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after acquiring an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.82. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

