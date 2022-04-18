DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $560.00 at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $492.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.65. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 317.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11.

DexCom shares are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock valued at $14,705,577. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 74.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 387.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

