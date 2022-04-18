DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on DHX shares. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHI Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,840. The company has a market cap of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in DHI Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 94,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

