Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 507,200 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of DGHI opened at $3.02 on Monday. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.08.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digihost Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Digihost Technology from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Digihost Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.