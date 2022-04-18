Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

