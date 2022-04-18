DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get DocGo alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.