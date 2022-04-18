Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO Sells $158,100.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of LPG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 640,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $643.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.17.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
