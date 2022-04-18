Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY22 guidance at $5.35-5.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.350-$5.550 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $93.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

