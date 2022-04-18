DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000.

DBL stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

