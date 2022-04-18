Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 92,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
