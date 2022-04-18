DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $92.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

