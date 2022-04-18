Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 73,211 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 73,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.19 per share, for a total transaction of $6,529,689.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,161,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,013,874.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 255,669 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,687,064.43.

On Friday, March 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,379 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.84 per share, with a total value of $1,387,539.36.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.88 per share, with a total value of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

NYSE:DUOL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $5,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

