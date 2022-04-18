Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DT stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 155.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

